CFB world reacts to Jaylen Waddle’s season-ending injury

The college football world sent numerous well wishes to Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle after he suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday.

Waddle, one of the most exciting players in the country, was ruled out for the season at halftime of Saturday’s game against Tennessee with a lower-leg injury. The injury prompted an outpouring of support for the wide receiver, including from former Alabama players and even a rival.

Among the ex-Alabama players to wish Waddle well were Mack Wilson, Raekwon Davis, and Mac Hereford.