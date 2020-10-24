Celine Dion Believes Her Late Husband Is ‘Watching Over’ Their Twin Sons

WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker remembers her long-time partner Rene Angelil, who died back in 2016 from throat cancer, while celebrating their twin sons’ 10th birthday.

–

Celine Dion believes her late husband, Rene Angelil, is still involved in their children’s lives. When offering a birthday tribute for their 10-year-old twin sons on Friday, October 23, the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker told Nelson and Eddy that their father is still “watching over” them.

Making use of Instagram, the 52-year-old singer shared several now-and-then pictures of her twins. “Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” she wrote in both French and English.

“You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud,” the multiple Grammy winner went on gushing. “Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much… – Mom, RC and Dad xx…”

<br />

Celine’s fans were quick to join in the birthday celebration. One exclaimed in the comment section, “Happy birthday, Nelson and Eddy! They grew up so fast!” Another gushed, “You re the sweet one, Celine, happy birthday to your sons.” A third chimed in, “Happy birthday Nelson and Eddy! Enjoy your special day.”

This is not the first time the “I Surrender” songstress brought up her late husband when commemorating their kids’ milestones. Back in January, she mentioned the music producer in a heartfelt dedication for their first son Rene Charles to mark his 19th birthday.

“My dear Rene-Charles, I’m so proud of the way you’re conducting yourself in life,” the singer wrote alongside the pictures of Rene when he was a baby and a teenager. “You’re a true gentleman, and I want you to know that your father’s guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do.”

“Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life – the sky’s the limit! And above all, have a good time!…. Your happiness, is my happiness,” the sweet note continued to read. “I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…”

<br />

Celine’s husband, who was also her manager, died at the age of 73 in January 2016 after battling throat cancer. The couple tied the knot in 1994 and shared Rene-Charles, Nelson and Eddy together.