Cairns woman critical after falling 30m from amusement park ride

A woman is fighting for life after falling up to 30 metres from an amusement park ride in Cairns.

Paramedics were called to Cairns showgrounds on Scott Street about 5.30pm yesterday.

The 39-year-old woman sustained critical injuries and was taken to Cairns Base Hospital.

A woman is in a critical condition after falling over 20m from an amusement park ride in Cairns. ()

A woman is in a critical condition after falling over 20m from an amusement park ride in Cairns. ()

She was attending the show with family.

understands the ride the woman had been on has been shutdown however other rides at the park remain open.

A woman is in a critical condition after falling over 20m from an amusement park ride in Cairns. ()

A woman is in a critical condition after falling over 20m from an amusement park ride in Cairns. ()