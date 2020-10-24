Binance VC arm leads $1.3M raise for decentralized streaming protocol By Cointelegraph

Binance VC arm leads $1.3M raise for decentralized streaming protocol
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is funding a major decentralized audio streaming service through its investment and incubation arm.
According to an Oct. 23 announcement, Binance Labs led a $1.25 million extension round for Audius, a blockchain-enabled streaming service that connects music fans with artists.
