Bills place Dawson Knox, three others on reserve/COVID list

The NFL has a coronavirus problem, to say the least, and the Buffalo Bills are the latest team to be affected by COVID-19.

Buffalo announced Saturday that they’ve placed tight end Dawson Knox on the reserve/COVID list. Three other tight ends also were placed on the list: Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker.

The Bills also announced they’ve elevated wide receiver Duke Williams, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, linebacker Andre Smith and cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Buffalo’s coronavirus news comes after the New Orleans Saints placed Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID list on Friday. The Las Vegas Raiders also placed Trent Brown on the list after he tested positive earlier in the week.

Both the Saints and Raiders are expected to play their games this weekend. The Bills also are expected to compete.