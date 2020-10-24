Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Bands 2020

Best

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Bands

Android Central

2020

When you start shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 band, you’ll be met with many different options. Depending on whether you purchased the 45 or 41mm model, your new Galaxy Watch 3 will require either a 22 or 20mm band, respectively. There are plenty of bands out there, so be sure to choose one that’s going to match your style while also providing maximum comfort. Check out some of our favorites!



Staff Pick

A band made of silicone material is a great choice for active individuals, like this option from Barton. It comes in both 20 and 22mm band sizes. You’ll enjoy over 15 different color choices as well. The premium textured top, 316L stainless steel buckle has a proprietary locking feature that ensures your band remains in place all day long. $20 at Amazon Another option to consider is this BEAFIRY canvas nylon watch band. It’s affordable while still being made of premium cotton canvas that’s durable, breathable, and comfortable. It’s cozy enough to handle your workouts yet stylish enough to wear for a night on the town. There are 12 colors to choose from and it comes in both 20 and 22mm. $15 at Amazon If you’re going for a classic look, you can’t beat this leather band from Fullmosa. You’ll find that the burnished leather surface preserves the original texture despite excessive wear. Additionally, the scrub calfskin lining keeps your band sturdy and comfortable enough for all-day wear. This option is more about style, so it may not be the best pick for workouts. From $16 at Amazon Another fashionable choice is this Fullmosa stainless steel watch band. It’s cut and crafted from premium 304 stainless steel, so it’s the perfect combination of durability and luxury. You’ll appreciate the double push button design that offers additional protection for your Galaxy Watch 3, keeping it secure on your wrist without worry. $16 at Amazon Let your wrist breathe freely with this unique air hole design from Lwsengme. You’ll be able to select the two-tone color that best suits your style. You can enjoy your share of high-intensity workouts at the gym or spend hours exploring the great outdoors thanks to the lightweight, breathable nature of this silicone watch band. From $6 at Amazon If you like the idea of a stainless steel band but you want something slightly less bulky, this slim option from Koreda will do the trick. It’s made of durable, woven stainless steel mesh that can easily be adjusted to achieve a comfortable, secure fit. Choose from an array of color options, including silver, black, pink gold, and rose gold. $11 at Amazon When you’re seeking a band that’s sturdy enough to accompany your workouts but soft enough to be comfortable for several hours of wear, look no further than the Fintie soft woven nylon bands. The premium quality nylon materials are designed to prevent the thread from loosening. Choose the color or pattern that matches your style. $10 at Amazon (22mm)

$9 at Amazon (20mm) Double the bands, double the duty. This 2-pack from Olytop consists of bands that are made of woven nylon with leather. They’re extremely tough thanks to the waterproof material that’s built to last. Rock these bands when you’re doing reps or when you’re headed to a fancy dinner. There are a few different color combos to choose from, too. From $20 at Amazon (22mm)

From $20 at Amazon (20mm) Those who want a multitude of color options for their Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will have met their match with this option from GadgetWraps. The two-loop design ensures your band will remain secure throughout the day. The high-quality silicone is waterproof and ready to withstand just about any activity you have in mind. $14 at Amazon (22mm)

$14 at Amazon (20mm) If you like having options, you might appreciate this two-pack from Koreda. You get both a stainless steel metal band as well as a mesh loop band. They’re made of premium durable materials that will never let you down. The two-pack is available in a few different color options, including black, sapphire blue, silver, and rose gold. $18 at Amazon (22mm)

$18 at Amazon (20mm)

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Bands Pick a winner

If you’re planning to take advantage of the new health and fitness updates on this smartwatch, you’ll want a comfortable band that is ideal for workouts but also looks good enough for daily wear. We highly recommend the Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band, which comes in over 15 different color options. These are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands and they’re available in both the 20 and 22mm sizes, so you can easily find one that works with your particular model.

On the other hand, if you’re aiming to achieve that traditional timepiece look, you might prefer the Fullmosa Stainless Steel Watch Band. You’ll love having the perfect blend of durability and luxury with this stunning band It’s also available in both 20 and 22mm band sizes. Choose from silver, rose gold, and black.

You also can’t go wrong with the Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band. After all, you can’t beat the quality craftsmanship that goes into the durable design. Enjoy a mix of comfort and sturdiness that’s perfect for workouts as well as casual wear. Clearly, there’s no shortage of options. Whether you want to glam up your Galaxy Watch 3 or you’d prefer a workout-friendly option that will be kind to your skin, you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for.