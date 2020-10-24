Best Buy Canada puts select monitors on sale for up to $100 off

Best Buy Canada is back at it with another round of discounts for monitors. It seems like adding another monitor to your home set-up with becoming the ‘new normal’ these days. Here is a roundup of what the big-box retailer is offering:

LG 22MN430H 21.5′ I080P IPS monitor for $109.99 (was $129.99)

ACER K242HQ 24″ 1080P VA 60HZ monitor for $139.99 (was $169.99)

Acer SA240Y Ultra-Thin FreeSync monitor for $149.99 (was $199.99)

ASUS VP248QG 24″ 75HZ 1MS FREESYNC monitor for $159.99 (was $199.99)

Samsung 24SF350 24′ PLS FHD monitor for $149.99 (was $199.99)

Samsung LS24R350 24″ FHD IPS 75HZ monitor for $159.99 (was $179.99)

ACER XV240Y 24″ FHD IPS 165HZ 1MS FREESYNC monitor for $219.99 (was $279.99)

ASUS VG245HY 24″ 75HZ monitor for $179.99 (was $199.99)

Samsung LS27R350 27″ FHD IPS 75HZ monitor for $199.99 (was $229.99)

ASUS VZ279HEG1R 27″ IPS 75HZ 5MS FREESYNC monitor for $209.99 (was $249.99)

DELL SE2719HR 27″ FHD IPS 75HZ SLIM BEZEL FREESYNC monitor for $199.99 (was $299.99)

Samsung C27R500 27″ THIN BEZEL CURVED monitor for $249.99 (was $299.99)

Samsung LC27JG52QQN 27 16:9 Curved 144Hz WQHD monitor for $349.99 (was $399.99)

LG 32ML600 32″ FHD IPS monitor for $219.99 (was $259.99)

ACER ED322Q 32″ 1080P 75HZ FREESYNC CURVED monitor for $2499.99 (was $299.99)

ACER ED320QRP 32″ 1080P 165HZ 1MS FREESYNC monitor for $299.99 (was $399.99)

DELL S3220DGF 32″ VA QHD 165HZ CURVED FREESYNC monitor for $599.99 (was $799.99)

ACER CB272U 27″ WQHD IPS 75HZ FREESYNC monitor for $269.99 (was $349.99)

Samsung 49HG90DMN WQHD QLED 144HZ 1MS monitor for $1,199.99 (was $1,349.99)

Samsung LC49RG90SSNXZA 49″ QHD 120HZ CURVED gaming monitor for $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99)

Samsung C27F396 27′ PLS Curved 250nits monitor for $249.99 (was $299.99)

ASUS VG27BQ 27” WQHD 155HZ 1MS TUF gaming monitor for $299.99 (was $349.99)

Samsung LC27T550 27-inch gaming monitor for $379.99 (was $469.99)

ACER XZ270 X 27″ 1080P CURVED VA 240HZ 1MS gaming monitor for $109.99 (was $629.99)

ACER XV272U 27″ WHQD IPS 170HZ 1MS NITRO gaming monitor for $549.99 (was $129.99)

Acer CB242Y 23.8″ Professional monitor for $169.99 (was $249.99)

AOC 32″ FHD Curved 165Hz gaming monitor for $319.99 (was $249.99)

Acer XB240H Predator 24″ 144HZ 1ms monitor for $269.99 (was $399.99)

LG 27GL650F-B 27″ FHD IPS 144Hz 5MS gaming monitor for $299.99 (was $349.99)

Samsung LF24T350 24″/FHD/75Hz 5ms GTG monitor for $149.99 (was $199.99)

Samsung Odyssey G55 32″ curved monitor for $449.99 (was $499.99)

Source: Best Buy Canada

