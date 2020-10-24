Bangkok Is Engulfed by Protests. What’s Driving Them?

The protesters: They are mostly students, including many in high school, who are unaligned with earlier anti-government factions. Many initially chafed at military-style school rules over their behavior and attire. That dissatisfaction has grown into a broader challenge to the government, the military and the monarchy. A three-finger salute signifying silent rebellion, taken from the “Hunger Games” films, has become a symbol of defiance. The protests started in Bangkok and have spread to other provinces.

The prime minister: As the head of the army in 2014, then-General Prayuth led a coup that ousted a democratically elected government. He has remained as the head of government since then. He pushed through a new Constitution that took effect in 2017, weakening the power of political parties in Parliament, allowing for an appointed Senate and ensuring continued military influence over the government. A newly constituted Parliament elected him prime minister in 2019. Now 66, Mr. Prayuth has refused protesters’ demands that he resign and has called on Parliament to help resolve the conflict.

The king: Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, 68, one of the world’s richest men, ascended to the throne in 2016 after the death of his father, the revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades. Since becoming king, Maha Vajiralongkorn has continued to spend most of his in Germany, returning to Thailand for relatively short periods. He has asserted his authority by taking personal control of the crown assets and by requesting changes to the Constitution after voters ratified it in a junta-controlled 2016 referendum.

The royalists: Supporters of the monarchy, often identifiable by their yellow shirts, have taken to the streets in smaller numbers to counter the student protesters, sometimes clashing with them. Protesters have posted videos online that they say show royalists attacking them.

What are the protesters demanding?