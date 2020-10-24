Attack of the bots! Paxful fights off thousands of automated threats By Cointelegraph

Attack of the bots! Paxful fights off thousands of automated threats
Paxful, a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace, has successfully defended against a number of serious threats, including 220,000 bot attacks and a variety of social engineering ploys — all in the span of two months.
During the same time period, hackers managed to steal around $200 million worth of cryptocurrency from the KuCoin exchange, and another unconnected attack saw $5.4 million stolen from Eterbase.
