Apple Stores highlight iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories with interactive displays

MagSafe on iPhone 12 makes possible magnetic wireless charging and new categories of innovative accessories. To showcase the technology, Apple has created interactive displays for Apple Stores around the world.

The new MagSafe Avenue displays a collection of iPhone 12 Silicone and Clear cases with MagSafe, each attached to a demo iPhone mounted on the display. A screen in the center of the Avenue highlights how cases and accessories can easily be combined and swapped. Customers can demo the new MagSafe Charger and iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe. A tray of cases on the fixture highlights more available color options.

You can check out the new MagSafe Avenue today at Apple Stores with the latest store design. Classic design stores feature a simplified version of the same demo with a single MagSafe Charger. Both fixtures fill space previously reserved for photography accessories.

The MagSafe Avenue at the all-new Apple Valley Fair

In addition to the MagSafe Avenue, Apple Stores now feature every available iPhone 12 Silicone and Clear case on refreshed drawers with magnetic pulls to attach the magnetic cases. On iPhone tables, Apple has lessened its dependency on Lightning docks, introducing new risers that display each iPhone model with product information and a built-in Lightning port.

Select Apple Stores today also introduced dazzling window displays to welcome the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

