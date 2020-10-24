Apple Stores add glowing window displays for iPhone 12 launch

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available, and Apple is celebrating the launch with custom eye-popping displays. The larger-than-life installations are now in the front windows of a select number of Apple Stores worldwide, including fewer than a dozen locations in the US.

Five massive iPhone frames arranged like flower petals surround all five finishes of the iPhone 12 displayed on individual polished pedestals. Each phone runs an animated demo loop and the fixture corresponds with a multicolored neon glow. Window displays at Apple Stores last year featured a similar effect with backlit text reading “11” and “Pro.”

The iPhone 12 Pro takes center stage with four stacked iPhone silhouettes representing each new stainless steel finish behind demo phone pedestals. In contrast to the iPhone 12’s neon backlighting, the 12 Pro display is polished and gleams with a racing trail of light.

Both new window displays will be in stores for a limited time only. If you can’t safely visit a store to see them yourself, enjoy the sights at Apple Park Visitor Center in the gallery below.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: