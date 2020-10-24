Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Ant Group logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai
SHANGHAI () – Pricing for Chinese fintech giant Ant Group’s giant dual-listing was determined on Friday night, Alibaba (N:) founder Jack Ma said on Saturday.
It is the first time pricing of the initial public offering, which sources have said could be a world record $35 billion, has been determined outside New York, he told the Bund Summit in Shanghai.
Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Ant plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s STAR Market.
