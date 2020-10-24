Anonymous devs behind a DeFi yield farm could steal $1B in 12 hours By Cointelegraph

Anonymous devs behind a DeFi yield farm could steal $1B in 12 hours
Harvest Finance, a decentralized finance project that succeeded in attracting over $1 billion in funds locked, has an admin key that gives its holders the ability to mint tokens at will and steal users’ funds.
As noted by auditing companies PeckShield and Haechi and highlighted by Chris Blec, a DeFi community member, the governance parameters are not set by a contract with clearly defined rules. An admin key, presumably held by the anonymous developers behind the project, could be used to arbitrarily mint new FARM tokens.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.