‘An absolute disgrace!’ – Controversial penalty decision leaves Liverpool fans fuming

Liverpool supporters were left less than impressed with the workings of the Video Assistant Referee after seeing a penalty given to Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Reds fell behind after 13 minutes at Anfield when Fabinho clattered into Oliver McBurnie on the edge of his own penalty area.

Referee Mike Dean initially blew for a free-kick, but changed his decision upon consultation with VAR and pointed to the spot.

Sander Berge subsequently stood up and converted past the newly returned Alisson to give the Blades the lead, to the anger of the Reds looking on.

And while Roberto Firmino restored parity just before half time, discontent over the call did not quell.

Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not. — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) October 24, 2020

Indeed, the Premier League’s efforts to explain VAR’s reasoning only heightened discussion over whether Fabinho deserved to have a penalty called against him.

Many observers believed that the Brazilian’s challenge did not merit any kind of sanction, leading to fierce debate once more over the use of technology in football.

I think what’s “clear & obvious” now is that Liverpool are being stitched up by @premierleague this season via VAR! Absolute disgrace — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) October 24, 2020

Outside the box, wins the ball, and yet it’s a penalty. This is a week in, week out story these days. So much needs to be done about the standard of officiating in this country. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 24, 2020

…. Fabinho has literally got the ball-nvm — niran (@TheOfficialFNG) October 24, 2020