Alibaba is investing $3.6B in Sun Art Retail Group, which operates 484 hypermarkets across China, to double its effective stake in the company to 72% (Yujing Liu/South China Morning Post)

Yujing Liu / South China Morning Post:
Alibaba is investing $3.6B in Sun Art Retail Group, which operates 484 hypermarkets across China, to double its effective stake in the company to 72% — Alibaba will double its effective stake in Hong Kong-listed Sun Art Retail Group with a deal with Mulliez family’s Auchan Holding Deal …
