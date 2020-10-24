Ajay Devgn won’t star in Prabhas’ Adirpurush?

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush is one project that many movie lovers are looking forward to. Recently, several reports claimed that Ajay Devgn too will be a part of the mega project. However, turns out that was nothing but a rumour.

During an interview with a leading daily, the actor’s spokesperson gave a statement clarifying that Ajay has not been approached for any part in the film. The statement read, “Mr Devgn has not been approached by the makers of ‘Adipurush’ for any character in it.”

Adipurush is Om Raut’s adaptation of Ramayan. While Prabhas will be playing Ram in the film, Saif Ali Khan has been brought on board to play the character of Lankesh.