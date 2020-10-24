AFL Grand Final news | Dustin Martin tribute from Leigh Matthews, Norm Smith Medal

Footy icon Leigh Matthews says only one player can be compared to him without it being an insult and that’s Richmond Grand Final hero Dustin Martin.

‘Dusty’ won a record third Norm Smith Medal on Saturday night as the Tigers beat Geelong in the GF, booting four goals among 21 disposals.

It cemented the former Brownloiw Medallist’s reputation as arguably the finest big-stage performer of all time – and Matthews has few gripes with such a tag.

‘Lethal’ was asked cheekily on The Sunday Footy Show by Billy Brownless who was the better player.

“Put it this way: Dusty’s the only player I don’t get insulted being compared to,” Matthews replied.

“He has got the strength and power of a bricklayer, and the touch and the deft skills of a surgeon.

“When you’ve got both those attributes, you become a prodigious talent. And not only that, he performs under pressure. He must have ice in his veins.”

Dustin Martin celebrates after winning his third Grand Final and Norm Smith Medal with Richmond. (Getty)

Matthews pointed to Martin’s exceptional precision in front of goal on the big stage as prime proof of his quality. He kicked four goals straight in the GF win over Geelong and all were dynamite.

“His touch under pressure, and we saw it yesterday, all four of his goals could have been goals of the day,” Matthew said.

“Gee he’s a prodigious talent when he’s on. Michael Voss I always look back on as the type of player like that, the big bull midfielder who can go forward and kick goals; but we didn’t use Vossy as often forward.

“I think teams have realised that if you can be a goalkicker, play you forward half; Dusty doesn’t go into the back 50 anymore, neither he should, because that’s where the crap stats happen. The big stats are the midfield-forward ones and he’s a prodigious talent.”

Martin has been the key player in Richmond’s wonderful run of three premierships in four years. They defended their flag on Saturday night at the Gabba by defeating Geelong by 31 points.

Matthews, arguably footy’s greatest player, boasts one more flag than Martin. He won four with Hawthorn in a career spanning 332 matches and 915 goals.

Martin, 29, has played 244 AFL games for 272 goals.