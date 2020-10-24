AFL Grand Final news | ‘Bleeding obvious’ Patrick Dangerfield blunder slammed

Geelong coach Chris Scott has defended the decision to put superstar Patrick Dangerfield forward in what proved a costly third quarter of the AFL Grand Final.

Scott was criticised for not putting Dangerfield in the middle for the crucial quarter, in which Richmond turned a 15-point half-time deficit into a two-point lead. The Tigers never relinquished their advantage and romped home to win by 31 points (12.9.81 to 7.8.50).

Dangerfield finished with a season-low 12 disposals and just one goal, which he kicked in the first quarter. Former St Kilda grand final player Brendon Goddard led the criticism of Scott pushing the Cats star forward.

“It was quite bleeding obvious, wasn’t it, that he should be in there at least having an impact around the ball because they couldn’t get the ball past halfway,” Goddard told ABC Grandstand.

“He and [Tom] Hawkins were starved of the footy there through that period we’re alluding to, third quarter mainly. I’m not sure … I’m feeling Danger probably makes that decision out on the field.”

Footy icon Leigh Matthews said late in the game: “Dangerfield, it just hasn’t worked for him tonight.”

Scott said that he and Dangerfield had spoken about a switch to midfield during the quarter but the move didn’t eventuate.

“We decided to leave him ahead of the ball and back that we could get that contest and stoppage ascendancy back,” Scott told reporters post-match.

“(We thought) if we could give him a chance (in attack) that would be our best chance to score.”

Scott said the decision was “always a hard one” and did not admit fault.

“The result [of the game] always tends to skew your thinking more than it probably should,” he said.

Dangerfield simply said, “It’s whatever helps us win,” when asked about his best role. Having missed his shot at a premiership, he was left to laud fellow superstar Dustin Martin, who won a record third Norm Smith Medal – with four goals straight and 21 disposals – as Richmond won their third flag in four years.

“He was incredible. He’s a champion of our game and he was dominant tonight,” Dangerfield said. “That’s what the great players do. They perform when the stakes are their highest.”

Dangerfield finished with 1.1, while Hawkins managed just 1.2 for Geelong. Sam Menegola was the Cats’ only multiple goalkicker, while Richmond also had Jack Riewoldt (2.2) and Dion Prestia (2.0).