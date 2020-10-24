Abby Elliott Gives Birth to First Child After Infertility Struggles

WENN

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ regular has officially become a first-time mother as she delivers a bouncing baby girl, her first child with husband Billy Kennedy.

Actress Abby Elliott has become a first-time mother.

The former “Saturday Night Live” regular and her husband, Billy Kennedy, have welcomed a daughter, and she introduced fans to the newborn on Instagram on Friday (23Oct20).

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the new family of three in the hospital, Elliott simply wrote, “Edith Pepper Kennedy… the love of our lives.”

The actress, who has been open about her infertility and in vitro fertilisation struggles in the past, only announced her pregnancy in September, as she and Kennedy celebrated their wedding anniversary.

“Happy 4 Years my love! Here’s to many more wonderful adventures with you – the greatest one of all coming next month,” she captioned a series of family beach snaps.

Abby Elliott, who previously dated fellow “SNL” star Fred Armisen, married Billy Kennedy in 2016.

Earlier this year, she talked about her infertility struggles during a TV interview with Kelly Clarkson. She said of her IVF experience, “The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don’t talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness.”

Clarkson agreed as she said some of her friends suffered “some serious depression” as they went through IVF after trying “everything under the sun.” The host added, “Sometimes it just doesn’t happen and you need science to help move it along.”

Following the interview, Elliott posted on Instagram, “This is an emotionally difficult process but in my case talking about it and hearing other people’s stories has made me feel less alone.” She went on to address her followers who went through similar struggles, “To anyone going through infertility, you are so strong.”