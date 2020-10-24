A Year After His Deportation, Joe Giudice Has A Lot to Say

With his four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, Audriana, 11, his siblings and mom all based in the States, “I want to eventually be able to come back to the U.S. and visit my family whenever I want, you know?” he reasons. “Because that’s only right, I would imagine.”

What, you’re surprised Juicy Joe is speaking his mind?

In a wide-ranging interview, the reality TV vet opened up to E! News about coparenting with Teresa from 4,500 miles away, the reason he’s shipping sex toys to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast and some big, big plans he’s considering. (Hint: If things go his way, there could be a President Giudice in our future.)

We’re not gonna lie, it’s truly wild. So get your table flipping hands ready and settle in because Joe holds nothing back.