8 Ideas to Celebrate Halloween Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

To make sure that COVID-19 will not rob your Halloween fun this year amid coronavirus pandemic, here are some COVID-friendly Halloween celebration ideas you can adopt.

Halloween is around the corner and everyone is definitely looking forward to celebrating one of the biggest festivities. However, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some Halloween events are inevitably canceled.

Traditionally, people would celebrate the festivity by doing Trick-or-Treat or going to Haunted House. The problem is that those might not be safe amid the pandemic which requires people to do social distancing and stay at home as much as possible. However, there is always a way to have fun. With creative alterations, people still can enjoy Halloween without getting worried about the novel virus.

1. Pumpkin Decorating With Family or Close Friend Pexels/Gabby K There is no need to go outside to have fun when you can create a fun in-house activity. For this year’s Halloween, Pumpkin decorating with family and close friends is definitely a perfect option. You can go for a classic jack-o’-lantern face or some more original designs. To make it more fun, you can turn it into a competition with a special sweet treat for the one who creates the best decorated pumpkin.

2. Halloween Scavenger Hunt Around Your Home Instagram When it comes to Halloween, most people would identify it to Trick-or-Treat tradition in which kids would go around the neighborhood for candies. However, that won’t be safe amid coronavirus pandemic as you will touch each other’s hand and not to mention the close body contact which puts people at risk of contracting COVID-19. Instead, you can replace it with starting a scavenger hunt around your home. Place a pack of candy with Halloween-decorated gift wrap in some hidden places for your kids to find. You can put the candies somewhere in the backyard, under the bed or anywhere else that will take time for them to find.

3. Decorating Halloween-Themed Face Masks Unsplash/Angela Wolz Face masks have become an essential thing amid the pandemic. So, decorating Halloween-Themed face masks is also a perfect way to celebrate the festivity without having to go outside and risk yourself. You can paint it to make it look like you’re having a skeleton-like mouth. Another option would be incorporating red paints to make a bloody mouth-theme face mask.

4. A candy chute Instagram If you insist on having a Trick-or-Treat around your neighborhood, building a two-story candy chute for the kids who went to your home might be a good idea to avoid direct contact. You can also add a red button outside your home to notify you. Some people apparently have made it at their home, so they can send sweets from the second floor of their home for the trick-or-treaters. “It helps create community. It’s a wonderful contribution to the community and I just hope they don’t run out of candy,” one person reacted to the idea.

5. A virtual costume party Pexels/Daisy Anderson You might think you won’t be able to have fun in Halloween costume this year with the pandemic. However, things are possible as people can easily get connected through video call. You can set up a virtual costume parties on Zoom, Skype or WebEx with a bunch of your close friends without having to worry about getting contracted of COVID-19. In addition to flaunting your Halloween costume, you can include other fun activies like virtual trick or treat, spooky scavenger hunts and online haunted houses. Other fun stuff to do during the virtual Halloween party is doing some fun games such as War of the Wizards and International Monster Hunter.

6. Socially-distanced Halloween parade Pexels/cottonbro For this year’s Halloween, you can also try to look in your local newspaper if there will be a Halloween parade. However, you have to make sure that it’s an outdoor event and applies social distance protocols. Especially in this trying times, people hope that such event will give the kids a little fun while still being safe. “It gives the kids hope that soon, after like a storm, there’s a rainbow that comes through,” Conway resident Nicole Lee, who encourages kids in her neighborhood to joint a socially-distanced Halloween parade, said. Other neighbors loved the idea as one said that “it’s awesome just to see the smiles on their faces.”

7. A grab-and-go affair Pexels/Gabby K This is another trick for Trick-or-Treat. While door-to-door Trick-or-Treating might be too risky to do this year, you can shift it to a grab-and-go affair instead. You can put the sweets spread out on a table that you put outdoors so the kids can grab them easily. You can also suggest to kids in your neighborhood to bring their own grabbers. That will further avoid indirect physical contact with others.

8. Spooky movie night with family Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio Last but not least, one way to celebrate Halloween safely amid COVID-19 pandemic is by having a spooky movie night. This one may be the cheapest yet the safest way to enjoy Halloween amid the trying times with the beloved ones. As for movie options for the event, you can go with classics such as “The Addams Family“, “Halloween” and “Edward Scissorhands“. There are also Award-winning movie “Get Out“, Jennifer Lawrence-starring thriller “House at the End of the Street” and hit flick “Midsommar” if you’re looking for something from the recent years.