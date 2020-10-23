Zverev rolls into semis at Cologne By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7


Top-seeded Alexander Zverev outlasted eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the bett1HULKS Championship at Cologne, Germany.

Zverev recorded 16 aces while winning in his native country. He next will face Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who defeated Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-3, 0-6, 6-4.

Second-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and fifth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet in the other semifinal. Schwartzman defeated Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 while Auger-Aliassime prevailed 6-3, 6-4 over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

European Open

Great Britain’s Daniel Evans saved a match point en route to a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over third-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov to reach the semifinals at Antwerp, Belgium.

Evans will face France’s Ugo Humbert in the semis. Humbert defeated South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria advanced without playing as fifth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic withdrew due to an abdominal strain. Dimitrov will face eight-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur, who registered a 6-3, 6-0 win over American Marcos Giron.

–Field Level Media

