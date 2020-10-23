Your Friday Briefing

The final U.S. presidential debate

In their final debate before the U.S. election, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden offered starkly different forecasts for the coronavirus pandemic, with Mr. Trump insisting in defiance of evidence that the disease was “going away” with Mr. Biden warning of a “dark winter” that could threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands more Americans.

In a notably calmer exchange, characterized by repeated untruths from the president, the candidates sparred at Belmont University in Nashville over reports of foreign interference, the appropriate response to the pandemic and their respective health care and immigration policies.

With 11 days remaining before the election, the debate represented perhaps the last opportunity for Mr. Trump to shake up the presidential campaign and claw his way into closer contention against Mr. Biden, who continues to outstrip him in the polls.

Hot-button issue: In a year when live broadcasts have shifted online in response to coronavirus concerns, the mute button became even more important.