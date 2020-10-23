Yami Gautam opts for a stylish jumpsuit as she steps out in the city

Yami Gautam latest release Ginny Weds Sunny got good reviews and therefore the actress is currently in a great space. She has some substantial projects lined up and is busy sorting them out. Yami is an actress who has always proved her mettle as an effortless artiste on the screen. Apart from acting, Yami also has a keen interest in yoga and often indulges in unwinding by doing asanas. Another thing that her fans adore her for is her stylish fashion sense.

Yami rarely goes overboard with her fashion, but she always manages to turn heads even by being minimalistic when it comes to sartorial choices. Today, we snapped the diva as she stepped out for some work in a checkered black and white jumpsuit looking radiant as ever. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi before heading in and here are the pictures from the spot.