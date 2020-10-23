Will Power looking to team up with Scott McLaughlin for Bathurst 1000

Australia’s IndyCar champion Will Power says this season has been one of the most frustrating of his career, with a number of preventable issues derailing his championship campaign.

Power is fourth in the title race heading into this weekend’s final round in Florida, with no chance of catching New Zealand’s Scott Dixon or Penske teammate Josef Newgarden to claim the crown.

That’s despite Power winning two of the last four races, which has extended his streak to a win every season since 2007.

But his title chances went out the window early on, with points thrown away through errors in the pits or yellow flags that came out at precisely the wrong moment.

Australia’s Will Power in action for Penske. (Getty)

“I certainly look back in frustration,” Power told Wide World of Sports.

“We had tremendous potential that wasn’t reached, and it’s not through luck. It’s been through things that were preventable.

“We’ve got to have a real close look at that in the off-season.”

Power will have a new teammate at Penske this weekend, with Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin making his IndyCar debut.

McLaughlin is expected to take up a full-time role in the IndyCar series in 2021, leaving the Supercars championship after winning the title in three consecutive years.

Power, who finished 18th at the 2002 Bathurst 1000, driving alongside Ford’s Mark Larkham, says he’d welcome the opportunity to return to Mt Panorama in the future, in a wildcard entry alongside McLaughlin.

Will Power and Scott McLaughlin. (Twitter/@Team_Penske)

“That’s something I would be pushing for! That would be great if we could do that,” he said.

“If everything was normal with travel, it would be much easier for Roger (Penske) to agree to that if Scott was involved, because he’s got so much experience. It wouldn’t be like having two rookies in the car. He’d be able to get me up to speed very quickly.

“I’ve been asking for that, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while.

“It would be fantastic to get back to Bathurst, it would be really cool.”

Power said the idea of co-driving with a US-based McLaughlin is particularly appealing, as he is reluctant to drive alongside a full-time Supercars driver who might be in a fight for the season-long championship.

“You’d hate to be the guy who ruined someone’s championship. You don’t want to turn up and spend the entire weekend getting up to speed. It’s a tough ask to compete with the guys who are driving in the series fulltime,” Power said.

“But I still want to do it, because I’m Australian, and that’s Australia’s equivalent of the Indy500.”

Roger Penske (left) and Will Power with the Indy 500 trophy (AAP)

Power, who became the first Australian to win the Indy500 in 2018, is expecting a strong showing from McLaughlin this weekend.

The 27-year-old Kiwi was on a flight to the United States immediately after finishing fifth in the Bathurst 1000 last weekend, a turnaround Power admits isn’t ideal.

“It’s a tough ask, but he’ll have plenty of time in the sim(ulator) before the weekend, which really shortens your learning curve,” Power explained.

“You’ve got to get used to the car and the walls. It will be a tough gig, but from what I’ve seen Scott gets on top of it pretty quickly.

“He can have a pretty good weekend. He’ll probably follow one of us on setup and just focus on driving. It will be really interesting to see how quickly he adapts.

“He’s methodical about it, he’s no rookie, so I don’t expect him to go out and put it in the wall. He’ll use his experience and take his time getting up to speed sensibly.”

Will Power in action for Penske. (Getty)

McLaughlin’s main difficulty, according to Power, will be extracting every ounce of potential out of the car.

The Australian believes McLaughlin’s relative lack of familiarity with the car will make it tough to run at the absolute limit.

“With his experience he’ll narrow down the main chunks of it pretty quickly, but the last couple of tenths will be hard,” Power pointed out.

“That’s when it comes down to how well you know the car, being able to extract the last bit of performance from it.

“But if you’re a fast driver you’re a fast driver, and you’ll find a way to get the best out of it.

Will Power celebrates his 2018 Indy500 win. (IndyCar)

“Supercars is very competitive, and if you’re quick there you’ll be quick anywhere once you get settled.”

Power will turn 40 in March, although he has no immediate plans to scale back his IndyCar commitments.

“I can’t see myself slowing up in the next three years. I’ve only got better as I’ve got older,” he stated.

“I’m as fit as I’ve ever been. I’ve got all the numbers from when I was in my 20s. I knew what number I could run a 5km in my 20s, and I can equal that now. Same with what I was doing on the rower, and I’m better than I was then.

“My speed is as good as it’s ever been. The competition is certainly tough, and I’m still right there.

“There’s a lot of good guys around, and once you’re at this age you can’t have a bad season, because people will assume you’re over the hill.”

His stellar IndyCar career has yielded 39 wins, which places him equal fifth all-time, and his 61 pole positions leaves him second behind only Mario Andretti with 67.

It places him in elite company, a fact he’s quick to acknowledge.

“Once you get amongst names like Andretti, Unser and Foyt, they’re names you never dreamed of being around,” he said.

“It’s something to take note of with all the hard work you’ve put in over the years.

“Once you’re up pretty high on some of those lists, you certainly know who’s next on this list you need to pass.

“Anyone who said they don’t take notice is lying.”