Why We’re Envious of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Marriage

They shared a predilection for life outside Hollywood, specifically on their two-acre farm outside New York City, purchased so daughters James, 5, Inez, 4, and 14-month-old Betty could enjoy an unfettered, paparazzi-free existence. To date, the eldest two have been spotted exactly once, at Reynolds’ December 2016 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, because, as Lively explained, “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

The small-screen vets also had the benefit of spending a decade or so each dating in Hollywood, long enough to figure out how to make an acting marriage function successfully (“My husband and I don’t work at the same time, so we all go together as a family,” she told People of their stay-tight strategy) and to learn what they did not want in a relationship.

“The fact that he lived so much before we got together, he’s the exact realized person that he should be,” Lively wisely gushed to Vogue in 2014. “And so I get to share my life with the person he’s become, and we get to grow from there.”