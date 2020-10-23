Why Sienna Mae Gomez Blew Up On TikTok

She’s got us all out here dancing like revved up chipmunks.
At some point in your COVID quarantine, you have most likely scrolled through TikTok and stumbled upon Sienna dancing on your “For You” page.
@siennamae
😎😎
♬ original sound – jaedon🥳
The 16-year-old’s first video posted back in August, which blew up over night, now has more than 18.9 million views, and earned her 7.3 million followers in less than three months.
@siennamae
“i just ate” -olivia ponton❤️
♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B
What started as “the biggest joke,” has now fueled a new wave of body positivity on TikTok (and by body positivity, I just mean normalizing people with bodies).
@siennamae
#duet with @see.en.nuh HAHAHAHA I love you guys
♬ WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B
Sienna’s posts, which almost always include her confidently dancing with her stomach out, are inspiring thousands of other women and young girls to feel good in their own skin, and sparking debates surrounding what constitutes a “healthy” body.
@siennamae
PLEASE keep dming me if you need anything (tips on confidence, need to talk, LITERALLY ANYTHING)!!!!
♬ LEAVE EM ALONE sr – Matt Chi
Also, she started this chipmunk-pumping-the-gas dance thing that people seem to love.
@siennamae
@taliagenova when I see other people do “🐿💨” it makes me so happy hehe PLS DUET
♬ Problems – Hollywood Micah
Sienna’s fame and popularity on the app have only continued to rise as her friendship/rumored romance with BFF Jack Wright has become increasingly public.
@siennamae ♬ PRACTICE – DaBaby
People can’t get enough of her laughing, chipmunk dancing, slo-mo walking, showing off her bikini or basically just existing.
@siennamae
#pov ur watching an unreleased 2000’s music video
♬ original sound – js3dits
