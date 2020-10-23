Why AI live fact-checked the 2020 US presidential debates

Many news organisations,

including the , have dedicated fact-checking services to help audiences make sense of the world and spot lies and misinformation.

Normally this is done manually and may take the humans behind service several hours to confirm the answers.

But one company, which has been monitoring the recent US election debates, has been using an artificial intelligence algorithm to see if it can help speed up the time it takes to verify a claim.

Click Spencer Kelly finds out more.

See more at Click’s website and @BBCClick