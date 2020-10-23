What’s New on Netflix in November: Virgin River, The Crown, Dawson’s Creek, and More

November is almost here, which means there’s a whole new slew of shows coming to Netflix. Are you ready to binge? Get ready for some exciting returns and the start of Netflix’s holiday slate. However, as you enjoy new content, a few favorites will also be leaving the service at the end of the month.
Two fan favorite Netflix series are coming back for new seasons next month: Virgin River Season 2 premieres on Friday, Nov. 27, and Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth in Season 4 of The Crown, which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15. There’s also a Shawn Mendes documentary on the way, called Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, that debuts Monday, Nov. 23. On the more festive end of things, there are a ton of star-studded Christmas movies coming in November, including some highly anticipated sequels like The Christmas Chronicles 2, starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, which drops on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and The Princess Switch: Switched Again, starring Vanessa Hudgens and premiering Thursday, Nov. 19.
As for what’s on the way out, you should move films like the Brad Pitt-Jonah Hill sports drama Moneyball, the Ocean’s trilogy, and David Fincher’s unsettling Zodiac to the front of your queue before they leave the service on Monday, Nov. 30.
Find out what else is new and leaving Netflix in November 2020 below.
What’s New
Nov. 1
60 Days In Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)
Mother (Netflix Film)
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
Nov. 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)
Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Paranormal (Netflix Original)
Nov. 6
Citation (Netflix Film)
Country Ever After (Netflix Original)
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Trash Truck (Netflix Family)
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Liberator (Netflix Original)
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)
What We Wanted (Netflix Film)
Nov. 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo (Netflix Film)
Prom Night
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)
The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Hometown Holiday
Survivor Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Family)
We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
Nov. 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)
Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Machete Kills
Nov. 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary) [Trailer]
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)
Wonderoos (Netflix Family)
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Nov. 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul (Netflix Film)
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)
The Call (Netflix Film)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Film)
La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)
Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)
Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 28
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)
Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
The 2nd
What’s Leaving
Nov. 1
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Nov. 4
Death House
Nov. 6
Into the Forest
Krisha
Nov. 7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Nov. 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Nov. 11
Green Room
Nov. 14
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States Season 1
Nov. 15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Nov. 16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Nov. 17
Sour Grapes
Nov. 22
End of Watch
Nov. 23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Nov. 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Nov. 27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Nov. 30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac