What channel is the World Series on tonight? Time, TV schedule to watch Dodgers vs. Rays Game 3

“Snellzilla” was unleashed in Game 2 of the 2020 World Series, but can the Rays follow it up?

As the saying goes, momentum is your next day’s starting pitcher, and Blake Snell stomped all over LA in the Rays’ 6-4 Game 2 win on Tuesday night. Snell notched strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, reminding the Dodgers that they can certainly match their pitching, arm for arm. With a 1-1 World Series tie right now, the vibes are positive for Tampa Bay.

There’s also more good news for the Rays: Brandon Lowe did a little yard work in Game 2, raking in three RBIs on the strength of two homers. If Tampa Bay wants any chance at taking a series lead in Game 3, then they’ll need more offense from Lowe and the rest of the Rays to match the bats of the Dodgers, certainly not an easy task, but if Game 2 was any indication, it’s doable.

The matchup for Game 3 is a doozy, too, with the Rays sending Charlie Morton to the hill. The Dodgers are countering with Walker Buehler, in the makings of a classic pitcher’s duel. (It probably won’t work out that way. It never does.)

The Dodgers and Rays meet in Game 3 of the 2020 Fall Classic tonight. Here’s what you need to know:

What channel is Dodgers vs. Rays on today?

TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

As per usual, the World Series in its entirety will take place exclusively on Fox. Joe Buck and John Smoltz will have the call for all seven games of the World Series (should it get that far).

Those who have a cable subscription will be able to stream all World Series games via Fox Sports Go, the network’s streaming app. You can also stream World Series games live with fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial .

In Canada, all World Series games are available on Sportsnet and SN1.

World Series start time for Game 3

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

First pitch for Game 3 of the 2020 World Series is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. All games of the 2020 World Series will start around the same time.

The pitching matchup for Game 3 features Rays’ Charlie Morton taking on Dodgers budding ace Walker Buehler.

World Series schedule, scores

All seven games of the World Series will take place from MLB’s bubble location in Arlington, Texas. Games will take place from Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers will operate as the home team in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. Sides flip in Games 3, 4 and 5 when the Rays will be the home team.

Date Game Start time TV Channel Score Tuesday, Oct. 20 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 1 8:09 p.m. ET Fox 8-3 Dodgers (LAD lead 1-0) Wednesday, Oct. 21 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 2 8:08 p.m. ET Fox 6-4 Rays (Series tied 1-1) Friday, Oct. 23 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Saturday, Oct. 24 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 4 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Sunday, Oct. 25 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5* 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Tuesday, Oct. 27 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 6* 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Wednesday, Oct. 28 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7* 8:09 p.m. ET Fox TBD

*If necessary.