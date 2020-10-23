Waka Flocka Thinks Trump Is Better Than Obama

Social media dragged rapper Waka Flocka after he implied that President Trump is a better president than Obama.

A clip of Obama’s recent speech at a rally for Joe Biden is doing the rounds on the internet.

“Look, I get that this president wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic that he ignored,” Obama says in the clip. “But you know what? The job doesn’t work that way. Tweeting at the television doesn’t fix things. Making stuff up doesn’t make people’s lives better. You’ve got to have a plan. You’ve got to put in the work. And along with the experience to get things done, Joe Biden has concrete plans and policies that will turn our vision of a better, fairer, stronger country into a reality.”

One social media user wrote, “Its people who really think Trump is a better President than Obama…,” including a clown emoji.

Waka then posted a laughing emoji before writing, “guess I’m a clown.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted: