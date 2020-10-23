Victoria’s Secret Holiday Campaign Will Make You Feel Merry and Cozy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

‘Tis the season to look and feel your best.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Victoria’s Secret revealed their Holiday 2020 Campaign with a dynamic cast of models. From Barbara Palvin and Chanel Iman to Candice Swanepoel and Candice Huffine, your favorite runway stars were able to participate in safe photo shoots to help celebrate the start of the holiday season.

According to Victoria’s Secret, the spirit of this year’s campaign was centered around positivity, collaboration and the importance of celebrating individuality.

While the holidays may look a bit different this year, the retailer is committed to offering a mix of prints, soft textures and delicate details. And whether you’re looking for comfy pajamas, fuzzy slippers, lush robes or lingerie, Victoria’s Secret has the perfect gift for you.