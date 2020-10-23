Vanessa Williams Fell Sick After Catching ‘London Version’ of Covid-19

WENN

The former ‘Ugly Betty’ actress claims she contracted the ‘London version’ of coronavirus earlier this year after she returned to the United States from overseas.

Vanessa Williams contracted Covid-19 after returning to the U.S. from London.

The 57-year-old actress had been in the English capital working on West End play “City of Angels“, which was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the shutdown didn’t stop Vanessa – and many of her co-stars – contracting the virus.

“I was sick with Covid – I got the London version,” Vanessa told U.S. TV show “Extra” on Thursday (22Oct20). “I was sick in March when I came back from London. We kind of as a cast got ill… So I went through the couple of weeks being sick.”

Former “Ugly Betty” star Vanessa opened up about her diagnosis as she reflected on U.S. president Donald Trump‘s recent battle with the virus.

“I know what the symptoms are. It’s not great, and you don’t really feel back into yourself for a solid two weeks, so I assume he’s still struggling,” she mused.

Both Trump and his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the final presidential debate on Thursday night, leading to the decision to remove the perspex “sneeze guards” from the stage.

Vanessa Williams and her “City of Angels” castmates began previews March 5 at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End. However, the production came to a halt a week later due to coronavirus lockdown.

The stage play marked Williams’ West End debut. She’s joined by Theo James (“Divergent“) and Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts among others.