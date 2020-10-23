UK retail sales growth beat expectations in September By

© . FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians pass a sale sign on a retail shop on Oxford Street in London
LONDON () – British retail sales beat expectations last month and grew for a fifth month in a row, taking total sales volumes to 5.5% above their level before the pandemic.
Retail sales volumes grew by 1.5% in September alone and are 4.7% higher than a year earlier, taking the annual rate above all forecasts in a poll of economists.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.