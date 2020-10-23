U.S. tentatively approves Delta, WestJet alliance By

2/2 © . Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham



WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it had tentatively approved a proposed alliance agreement between Delta Air Lines (N:) and Canada’s WestJet that is expected to expand travel options between the United States and Canada.

The department said it would require the carriers remove Swoop, an ultra low-cost carrier affiliate of WestJet, from the alliance, and divest 16 takeoff and landing slots at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

WestJet is owned by private equity firm Onex Corp (TO:).