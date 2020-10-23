U.S. Embassy in Turkey warns of potential terrorist attacks, kidnappings in Istanbul

The exact nature of the threat was unclear. A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital, said the notice was issued “as a result of our ongoing assessment of security conditions.”

A Turkish government spokesman said the country’s Interior Ministry would release a statement about the security warning later Friday.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and its commercial center, suffered a rash of terrorist attacks several years ago, including several that authorities said were carried out by the Islamic State militant group.