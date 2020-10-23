Tyra Banks’ Publicist Denies Banning ‘Real Housewives’ From ‘DWTS’

A publicist for Tyra Banks has denied reports that the former supermodel has banned cast members from the Real Housewives franchise from Dancing With The Stars.

A source spoke to a magazine recently where they alleged that Tyra was interested in having the ladies on the reality dancing show.

“Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore,” a source told OK! Magazine.

Her publicist, Elana Rose, spoke to Page Six. “This is 100 percent untrue,” Rose said. “She’s a huge fan of the ‘Housewives’ and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the ‘Housewives’? She has nothing to do with casting.”

The publicist continued, “[She] Just tried to get one of her really good friends on the ‘Housewives!’ She watches the shows. She loves them.”