Tyra Banks’ Publicist Denies Banning ‘Real Housewives’ From ‘DWTS’

Bradley Lamb
A publicist for Tyra Banks has denied reports that the former supermodel has banned cast members from the Real Housewives franchise from Dancing With The Stars.

A source spoke to a magazine recently where they alleged that Tyra was interested in having the ladies on the reality dancing show.

“Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore,” a source told OK! Magazine.

