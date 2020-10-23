Twitter Blasts Scottie Pippen’s 46 Yr Old Wife For Dressing Like A 20 Yr Old ‘Ig Thot’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen is going viral on Twitter this morning. And has learned that she’s doing numbers because of her new look.

The middle aged mom was spotted in Los Angeles, wearing what many on social media are calling, the “typical IG thot” outfit.

MARY J BLIGE IS GAY

Larsa Pippen was caught by the paparazzi last night as she was showing off her curves in a Leopard print mini dress highlighting her cleavage and toned legs. She was walking into Delilah’s in West Hollywood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR