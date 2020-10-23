TV Ratings for Thursday, Oct. 22: Second Presidential Debate

In the latest TV ratings, the second presidential debate amassed 23 million total viewers across ABC, CBS and NBC, down 20 percent from the broadcast-only numbers for last month’s first face-off, which also aired on Fox.

TVLine readers gave moderator Kristen Welker an average grade of “B,” compared to Chris Wallace’s “D-” at the first debate (and VP debate moderator Susan Page’s “C-“).

Trump/Biden Round 1 went on to report 34.1 million broadcast viewers in the Nielsen finals, and then a grand total of 73.1 million once cable and others were folded in. Check back later for updates!

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother (4.3 mil/1.0, read recap) ticked up in audience and was steady in the demo week-to-week.

THE CW | Supernatural (925K/0.3, read recap) and The Outpost (464K/0.1) both dipped in audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Thursday Night Football drew 7 mil and a 2.1, down 30 percent from the fast nationals for Fox’s previous hosting of the game.

