TSR Exclusive Photo: “Love & Hip Hop New York” Star Brittney Taylor Is Pregnant!

Roommates, the celebrity baby boom of 2020 continues—and this time it involves a “Love & Hip Hop” star. Brittney Taylor, of “Love & Hip Hop New York,” just shared an exclusive photo with us revealing that she is expecting a baby!

Brittney Taylor has been relatively quiet since her very public and very messy drama with fellow “Love & Hip Hop New York” star Remy Ma. Well, she decided to make her public return by sharing with us exclusively that she is pregnant!

In a lovely photo, Brittney revealed her bare baby bump in a professional photo shoot. In conjunction with the baby news, she also shared a message:

“They counted me out and I counted you in. I’ll take every L again if that was Gods way of preparing me for this WIN” #ImReadyforYoubaby #YourDadandIaregonnagiveyoutheWorld #ThankYouGod”

As we previously reported, earlier this month Brittney shared her opinions regarding Tory Lanez and the ongoing drama surrounding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Brittney, who previously accused Remy Ma of physically assaulting her, wrote a post on her Instagram stories regarding Tory Lanez that read:

“Y’all gotta get off Tory d**k for real. I’ve been keeping quiet and keeping my opinions to myself but y’all mutting it now. Get off that man d**k. Y’all don’t know wtf y’all talking about. Just dick riding for free. FOH, worry about ya selves and mofos y’all actually know. Y’all got so much to say about folks y’all don’t know from nowhere but y’all phone and TV screens. Man, move around!”

It’s great to see that Brittney is now in a happy space and expecting a new bundle of joy!

