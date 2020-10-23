Trump Defends ICE Putting Children In Cages: They Are So Well Taken Care Of

President Donald Trump defended his administration during Thursday night’s presidential debate, placing undocumented children in cages at the border.

Five hundred forty-five children who were separated from their parent at the border under Trump’s zero-tolerance policy have not been able to be reunited with their families. Lawyers are now trying to track down the parents. Lawyers say that two-thirds of the parents were deported while their children were left behind in custody or with other relatives.  

Trump accused former Vice President Joe Biden and the Obama administration for building the “cages” at the border, adding that the children “are so well taken care of; they’re in facilities that are so clean.” 

