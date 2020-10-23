Travis Scott joins PlayStation as a strategic creative partner

Ahead of the release of the PS5, Sony and Travis Scott have entered into a new partnership that is seeing Scott join PlayStation as a strategic creative partner. You can see the first video produced for this collaboration below.

In regards to the collaboration, Scott stated that “I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!”

The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Some of the best launch games include titles like the Demon’s Souls PS5 remake and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.