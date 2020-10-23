Tragic mum found dead under bridge as baby boy’s body found at home

The body of a young mum was found underneath a bridge just hours before officers discovered her infant son ‘unresponsive’ at home.

Nicola Keane was allegedly seen behaving strangely near the M50 toll bridge in Dublin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old, who worked as a paediatric nurse, was found dead by police a short later before they went to inform the next-of-kin at her nearby home.







But when they arrived, they found her seven-month-old son, called Henry, dead in an upstairs room, the Irish Mirror reports.

It is understood that Nicola’s husband had no idea their little boy had passed away after being woken up by officers at around 5am.

A source said police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and the incident is being treated as a family tragedy.

The source said: “This is a terrible, terrible tragedy. A family tragedy. Gardai are not looking for anyone else. The post mortem on the baby will determine which way the investigation will go.”

A post-mortem on the baby was deemed inconclusive, the source said, adding: “Asphyxiation, but it may have been an accident.”

Detectives found no signs of violence or evidence of a violent death during a forensic examination of the house, it is reported.

Nicola worked at Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin.

One of Nicola’s friends in Ballina said the deaths were “absolutely devastating news”.

Another woman described her as being a “kind and considerate” person.

It is believed Nicola moved to Dublin from Ballina, where she was a choir singer, more than six years ago with her partner.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman on the Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, Co Dublin and the unexplained death of an infant boy in a house in Lucan Co, Dublin, on 22nd October 2020.

“At approximately 3.45am on 22nd October 2020, following reports of a pedestrian seen acting suspiciously at the M50 bridge, Gardai discovered the body of a woman at Lower Road, Strawberry Beds.

“Following this incident Gardai went to a house in Lucan where a seven-month-old baby boy was found in an unresponsive condition. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short later.

“An incident room has be established at Lucan Garda Station and a technical examination of the scene has taken place. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

“The body of the infant has been removed to Crumlin Hospital and the body of the woman has been removed to the City Morgue where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

“The results of post-mortem examinations will determine the course of Garda investigations.

“At this stage investigating Gardai are treating these incidents as a family tragedy and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

“No further information is available at this . Investigations are ongoing.”

The Samaritans is available /7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email [email protected] or head to the website to find your nearest branch.