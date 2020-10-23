Top takeaways from the Eagles’ win vs. Giants on ‘TNF’

Now, that was a pretty fun game. Going up directly against the Presidential Debate, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants did not fail to entertain those who chose to ignore politics during their “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

When all was said and done, Philadelphia earned its second win of the season by the score of 22-21. Both Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones played their best games of the season. Meanwhile, questions about Doug Pederson’s future with the Eagles and whether the 2-4-1 team will go into full-scale sell-off mode heading into the NFL trade deadline might have been muted for a second.

Here are our takeaways from The Eagles’ one-point win over the Giants on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still bad

Think about this for a second. The Giants entered Thursday night’s game averaging all of 16.8 points per outing, the second-worst total in the NFL. Jones had accounted for three passing touchdowns compared to six interceptions in six games. That’s until he hit Golden Tate with this amazing touchdown pass in the first quarter.