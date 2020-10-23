Toni Braxton Makes Fans Excited With Clips From Her New Video With H.E.R.

Toni Braxton has new music out, and her fans are going crazy with excitement. Toni shared some images from the new video for the song on social media, and fans are simply blown away. Check out some clips below.

‘It is what it is…sometimes you just gotta move on…video out now featuring @hermusicofficial 🎸 swipe the link in my stories to watch now’ Toni captioned her post.

A follower exclaimed: ‘WOW!!! She just gave me Prince Vibes!!!🔥’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Toni was fire as usual, but H.E.R on that guitar was life!’

Someone else said: ‘it’s the way you curate excellent & beautiful music in such vapid times for me🔥’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Loved the video baby! You looked beautiful, as usual. 🙌🏾🖤’

One other follower said: ‘You continue to prove time and time again that you NEVER disappoint me and the rest of the tigers! 🤧❤️’

A follower posted this message: ‘BRILLIANT PRODUCTION!!! The flashbacks to the H.E.R. guitar solo is my ABSOLUTE fave part!!!🎸.’

Someone else wrote this: ‘Beautiful cinematography… even more Beautiful Toni Braxton! The first wide shot of Toni took my breath away. 🔥😁’

A commenter posted: ‘This right here! The whole concept behind the video. 🙏🏽’ and another follower said: ‘I love this song and Toni u will always be my favorite female singer.’

In other news, Toni Braxton celebrated Spirit Day, and, in order to make the event, she shared a message on her social media account.



