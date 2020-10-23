The ‘Most sacks for every NFL team’ quiz

Back in August, the Minnesota Vikings traded for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in hopes he’d solidify their defense and help them make a Super Bowl run. Fast forward three months. The Vikings are an abysmal 1-5 and Ngakoue is once again on the move. On Thursday, he was shipped to Baltimore in what was essentially an admission by the Vikings that their 2020 season is all but over. Despite the team’s struggles, the 25-year-old former Pro Bowler is having a productive 2020, notching five sacks in six games. Now he heads to a 5-1 Ravens team who is hoping that Ngakoue can be their franchise’s next great defensive star.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The NFL began recording sacks as an official stat during the 1982 season. So with that in mind, how many of the QB sack record holders for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!