The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in November

This month, Amazon’s a little light on the originals, with most of its original TV shows in the reality genre (but one features dogs!). But there’s a charming new movie, the Amazon Prime debut of one of TV’s great cult comedies, and the streaming debut of a movie that boasts three of the most famous actresses working today.

The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon This Month

Community

Available Nov. 8

If, for some reason, you are an Amazon Prime subscriber but not a Netflix subscriber, then the addition of Community to Amazon Prime is going to melt your boredom away. The NBC-Yahoo! sitcom has achieved a weird mix of cult and mainstream success because of its inventive approach to the typical sitcom format. Created by Dan Harmon, Community stars Joel McHale as a scumbag lawyer who goes back to community college to get his bachelor’s degree after being disbarred for faking one, but he ends up palling around with a study group that includes Alison Brie and pre-Childish Gambino Donald Glover. It’s one of the funniest shows of the 2010s.

James May: Oh Cook

Available Nov. 13

Top Gear‘s — sorry, this is an Amazon Prime story — The Grand Tour‘s James May pulls into the kitchen for this cooking show with an increasingly familiar angle during the pandemic: Someone who can’t cook learns to cook (see: Amy Schumer Learns to Cook). However, this seems more genuinely focused on actually relaying cooking tips and tricks than sipping cocktails, but still retains the humor needed to make it watchable.

The Pack

Available Nov. 20

Just when you thought there are too many reality competition shows out there, along comes The Pack. It’s an Amazing Race-style series, but… with dogs. Pooches and their BFFs travel the globe and participate in a variety of challenges, with half a million going to the winning team. That’s a lot of Alpo! Lindsey Vonn (and her dog Lucy) hosts.

Uncle Frank

Available Nov. 25

Alan Ball, the man behind American Beauty and True Blood, returns to feature films with Uncle Frank, a 1970s-set dramedy starring I Am Not Okay With This‘ Sophia Lillis as an 18-year-old woman who goes on a road trip with her uncle to a family funeral… just after she discovers her uncle is gay. It’s full of heart and humor, and boasts a terrific cast that includes Judy Greer, Margo Martindale, and Steve Zahn.

Bombshell

Available Nov. 26

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie in the same movie at the same time doesn’t seem fair to other movies, but they all starred in this 2019 dramatization about the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News that would take down the network’s chief Roger Ailes. Theron and Robbie were especially singled out for their performances — they both earned Oscar nominations — as Meghan Kelly and Kayla Pospisil, a fictional amalgamation of many women who accused bosses at Fox News of sexual harassment, respectively.

