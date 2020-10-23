Testing urged for visitors to 5 N.H. restaurants in 3 cities

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Anyone who went to five restaurants in Portsmouth, Concord and Peterborough on certain days this month should get tested for the coronavirus, state health officials said Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said at least four people who have tested positive visited Daniel Street Tavern in Portsmouth while potentially infectious, and anyone who was in the bar area on Oct. 9, 14 or 15 should get tested. At least one person has tested positive who visited the Goat Bar and Grill in Portsmouth on Oct. 15.

In Concord, at least five people who have tested positive visited the Draft Sports Bar and Grill on Oct. 9 and 11, and Oct. 14-18. And at the Barley House Restaurant and Tavern, potential exposure via two people may have occured Oct. 12, 13, 14 and 16.

Exposure also may have occurred Oct. 13 at the Bantam Grill in Peterborough, where at least one person has tested positive.

Health officials have been notifying close contacts of those who have tested positive.

