Swimming to Sanity in Melbourne’s Lockdown

This week's issue is written by Yan Zhuang, a new reporter with the Australia bureau.

As Melbourne fights its way out of one of the longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns in the world, outdoor pools have been one of the few facilities allowed to reopen.

The week that my local pool opened, the weather was miserable with temperatures below the 60s, but every slot was still booked full days in advance. Even in its second week of operation, the only available was 6 a.m. — which is how I ended up stifling my yawn as we filed into the center with the sky still dark.

I’m pretty apathetic toward pools — why bother, when we’re surrounded by some of the best beaches in the world? But they’re embedded in my childhood. Upon moving to Australia from China, my parents diligently signed me up for lessons at the local pool to make sure I fit in with the other kids. Primary and high school were marked by yearly swimming carnivals, during which I usually sat as far away from the action as possible and caught up on homework.

Still, I jumped on this opportunity, eager for something to break up the monotony of lockdown life. It felt like an adventure to venture outside the four walls of my house and the well-trodden path to the supermarket that my world has narrowed down to in the past few months.