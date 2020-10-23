Suriya confirms that his next film Soorarai Pottru release will be delayed

Suriya’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for his next film Soorarai Pottru. Due to the pandemic and the lockdown thereafter, the film missed its release date just like all the projects worldwide. However while other films have gradually started work and are even locking their release dates, Suriya released an official statement for his fans, saying the film might be delayed further.



He tweeted a note for his fans saying that it’s not everyday he share his thoughts but looking at these critical times, he believes that his fans and followers deserve some clarity. He further added, “Soorarai Pottru is a film very close to our hearts and we feel very passionately for this compelling and inspiring story. Unfortunately, the wait for the film’s release will now be a little longer than anticipated.”

From us to you, an ode to never-ending support and friendship https://t.co/5KuqtOfX7J#[email protected] #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @[email protected] pic.twitter.com/c447emLnyf

— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 22, 2020









Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of G.R. Gopinath – the founder of Air Deccan. And as the actor claims in his letter that since the film deals with aviation industry they have to deal with numerous procedures and permissions. There are some NOCs still pending and hence the wait will be longe. The actor wants Soorarai Pottru to be a project with great visuals and doenst want to compromise on it.

He promises that he will release the trailer soon and in the meanwhile he has dropped a friendship song for his fans.